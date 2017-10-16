Horizon Oktoberfest featuring Klingande, Sat. 10/21!

Join ENERGY 103.7 at Horizon Oktoberfest 2017 for a seamless blend of relaxation, good beats by world reknown artist Klingande, and partying together on Saturday, October 21st at the Embarcadero Marina Park North.  Tonya & Sonic have your tickets all this week!  When they tell you to call, be caller 20 at 888-388-1037 to win!  Save 10% on unlimited beer tastings by using promo code ENERGY.

This event is benefiting the Urban Angels “Nourishing those in need” a non-profit dedicated to helping feed the homeless. Take our hand and step into the horizon with us for an afternoon of dancing beneath the bright sky.  Details at IntoTheHorizon.com.

5g hrzn oktoberfest 1080x1080 promocodeenergy v1 1 Horizon Oktoberfest featuring Klingande, Sat. 10/21!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
CARE Award
Listen Live Here

Listen Live