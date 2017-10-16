[WATCH] New Black Panther Trailer Promises A Revolution

Marvel has released a new trailer for Black Panther, showing off the newest look for Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa, the titular superhero, and Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger, the film’s fiery villain.

“The revolution will be live,” promises the hip-hop-inflected new trailer for “Black Panther,” the new Marvel superhero movie from “Creed” director Ryan Coogler.

When a powerful old enemy reappears in the form of Erik Killmonger (a decidedly buff Michael B. Jordan), T’Challa’s mettle as king — and Black Panther — is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk.