[WATCH] New Black Panther Trailer Promises A Revolution

Filed Under: Black panther, Chadwick Boseman, Erik Killmonger, Marvel, Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler

Marvel has released a new trailer for Black Panther, showing off the newest look for Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa, the titular superhero, and Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger, the film’s fiery villain.

“The revolution will be live,” promises the hip-hop-inflected new trailer for “Black Panther,” the new Marvel superhero movie from “Creed” director Ryan Coogler.

When a powerful old enemy reappears in the form of Erik Killmonger (a decidedly buff Michael B. Jordan), T’Challa’s mettle as king — and Black Panther — is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk.

More from Energy Mornings
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
CARE Award
Listen Live Here

Listen Live