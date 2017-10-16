[WATCH] P!nk Takes Over SNL

SNL gave the people what they wanted and had P!nk come on the show as their musical guest.

P!nk was the musical guest on the October 14 episode of Saturday Night Live, marking the third time the three-time Grammy winner has performed on the show. It’s been 10 years since she has appeared on SNL, but P!nk broke that streak on Saturday where she performed two of the album tracks off her recently-released new album, Beautiful Trauma.

As expected Pink performed her single “What About Us” and “Beautiful Trauma.”