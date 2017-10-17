Fifth Harmony Tease ‘Can You See’ from ‘The Star’ Soundtrack

By Scott T. Sterling

Fifth Harmony have shared behind the scenes footage from the making of their new song, “Can You See.” It’s taken from the soundtrack of upcoming animated holiday film, The Star.

In a clip the group shared on Twitter, Fifth Harmony is seen working on the song, interspersed with scenes from the movie, which revolves around the first Christmas.

“‘Can You See’ is a beautiful song that follows a story of the star. It’s a very inspirational song,” explains member Ally Brooke in the video. “I hope that when people hear this song they feel the emotion behind it. We were all just very drawn to this song,” adds Lauren Jauregui.

The Star: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack will arrive in stores and online October 27, 2017. The album will include new music from Kelsea Ballerini, Mariah Carey and more. See the full tracklist below.



Our song #CanYouSee from @TheStarMovie is out now! ✨ Honored to be a part of this film!

Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) October 17, 2017

Mariah Carey – “The Star” Kelsea Ballerini – “Children Go Where I Send You” Kirk Franklin – “We Three Kings” Fifth Harmony – “Can You See” A Great Big World – “Life Is Good” Zara Larsson – “Mary, Did You Know” Yolanda Adams – “O Holy Night” Saving Forever – “What Christmas Means to Me” Jessie James Decker – “Breath of Heaven (Mary’s Song)” Casting Crowns – “His Eye Is on the Sparrow” Jake Owen – “What Child Is This?” Pentatonix – “Carol of the Bells”*

*digital-only bonus track