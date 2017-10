Liam Payne has announced a new single titled “Bedroom Floor.”

Related: Liam Payne and Zedd Hit the Streets of London for ‘Get Low’ Video

The singer shared a short snippet of instrumental audio, and what may be a tease for the track’s music video via his official Instagram account.

Fans won’t have long to wait, the latest from the former One Direction singer arrives this Friday, Oct. 20.

Check out the teasers below.

My new single BEDROOM FLOOR coming THIS FRIDAY! Click the link in my bio to pre-save now 👊🏼 A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Oct 16, 2017 at 9:03am PDT