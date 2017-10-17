Starbucks Spooks Their Customers With Zombie Frappuccinos

After the Unicorn Frappuccino and Dragon Frappuccino, the news of Starbucks coming out with a Zombie Frappuccino that looks like green sludge just seems like something that is supposed to happen. I’d actually be extremely disappointed in Starbucks if they didn’t release a Zombie Frappuccino after all their wild Frappuccino shenanigans recently.

The freaky flavor is rumored to include a blend of “green apple caramel powder and pink powder” with a creme base. On top of the slime green concoctions? Pink whipped cream, which of course resembles brains, and it is finished with “a pink mocha drizzle.”

According to photos leaked by baristas on social media, coffee lovers will be able to try the creepy beverage come October 26, but it will reportedly only be available through Halloween itself, so be ready to act quick.

