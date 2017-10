The Battle of the Blazes.

Tapatio — arguably the most famous hot sauce in America — is suing the guy behind the marijuana-infused “Trapatio” hot sauce claiming that product’s using an eerily similar logo.

Tapatio’s main argue lies behind the famous “charro” that stars on the hot sauce bottle and if you take a look at the Trapatio bottle, their man that serves as their logo looks like the Tapatio Charro’s twin brother and that isn’t going to fly with Tapatio.