On Oct. 17, Google premiered their first-ever Selena Quintanilla Google Doodle, which is an animated singing cartoon of the late Mexican-American singer designed to celebrate the life and legacy of one of Latin music’s most formidable stars.

The day of October 17th serves significant purpose as October 17, 1989 was the day of Quintanilla’s first studio album release, Selena; one that would lead to five more albums.