[WATCH] Dancing With The Stars Has Its Best Performance Of The Season

Last night was Disney night on Dancing With the Stars, which could only mean one thing, magic was about to happen.

While some celebs struggled to improve, others sparkled bright, and at the end of the evening there was one superstar that sat above them all and that star would be Jordan Fisher.

Fisher received the first perfect score of the season and this comes as no surprise as it was only a matter of time before this inevitable score. Along with Fisher’s strong performance, Frankie Muniz put on a strong performance as well with a score of 29 and would’ve been the highlight of the night if it wasn’t for Jordan’s dominance.

It wasn’t a fairy-tale ending for Muniz though as his hgh score was not enough to avoid facing elimination along with Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko. Ultimately, Sasha and Gleb were sent home.