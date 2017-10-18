Demi Lovato Discusses Eating Disorder, Shares Before-and-After Photo

By Hayden Wright

Demi Lovato has been candid about personal issues she has gone through over the years. Last night, the singer addressed her struggles with an eating disorder via an Instagram story (via ET).

The story includes two side-by-side photos: One of a frail Demi several years ago, and another of the strong, healthy pop star we know today. She captioned the image “Recovery is possible.”

Related: Demi Lovato Relives First Kiss with Joe Jonas

This week, Demi debuted a YouTube documentary titled Simply Complicated in which she opened up about her experience with the disorder, among many other topics.

“When I feel lonely, my heart feels hungry and then I end up binging and I don’t know how to figure out how to be alone,” Demi says. “One thing that I haven’t fully conquered is my eating disorder.”

“Food is still the biggest challenge in my life,” she says at a different point in the film. “It’s something that I’m constantly thinking about.”

See a fan capture of the before-and-after photos below.