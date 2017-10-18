Regal Cinemas’ 2017 Horror Fest Takes Over San Diego

Join us at select Regal locations for the 2017 Horror Fest & see great horror classics on the big screen! Details: https://t.co/xbYPPK21Wf pic.twitter.com/6EgL5pNhSF — Regal Cinemas (@RegalMovies) October 15, 2017

As we get closer to Halloween, we’re feeling the urge to watch as many scary movies as possible- the scarier the better! Regal Cinemas understands this, which is why they are doing a 2017 Horror Fest.

Tonya and her hubby, JJ hit Horror Fest last night to catch a $5 screening of Nightmare on Elm Street, the original! It’s JJ’s favorite horror flick, even though it came out in 81′ before either of them was even born.

This Horror Fest has been going on the entire month of San Diego, playing some of the most iconic scary movies of all-time on the big screen once again. Some examples of these classic movies are the original King Kong film that was made in 1933 and of course, Regal Cinemas is going to bring back Nightmare On Elm Street and The Shining.

