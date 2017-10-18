[WATCH] Marvy J.’s Blog: The Museum of Ice Cream Made My Life

Filed Under: Los Angeles, Marvy J., museum of ice cream

Now I know, you know the ending to this phrase: “I scream, you scream, we all scream for…” RIGHT?

My cousin told me about a traveling, seasonal museum that made it’s way from New York, to Los Angeles, and now to San Francisco. I said, “What kind of museum?,” she replied, “It’s all about ice cream…”

My response: I AM IN.

When I realized I had to purchase a ticket months in advance, and when I was put into a cue to wait on the website and not to refresh it, a la COMIC-CON style…..I knew that this was going to be a big deal. Seemed ridiculous, but I KNEW THIS WAS GOING TO BE SOMETHING VERY SPECIAL.

Also, I happened to go the day after the Kardashians went to the museum. So I felt like I was a big deal, even though I’m not. Soon, I found out Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin of Coldplay, Fergie, Katy Perry, and BEYONCE have also gone! Now I truly feel like I was a big deal LOL!

The Museum of Ice Cream was a DREAM COME TRUE. It was childhood imaginations brought to reality, tastings of actual ice cream IN EVERY ROOM INSTALLATION that not only melted in my mouth, but melted my heart, and it was vibrant and interactive. Plain and simple, IT WAS HELLA FUN AND I WISH I LIVED THERE!

Take a peek through this video of what went down at the Museum of Ice Cream:

I KNOW you wanna dive right into that sprinkle pool right?! Check out some photos:

4aa59d2d bd34 42e4 a8c1 b4e6113c2d3a [WATCH] Marvy J.s Blog: The Museum of Ice Cream Made My Life0aee29ad c3db 45ec ae82 54ae1723cdc5 [WATCH] Marvy J.s Blog: The Museum of Ice Cream Made My Life284a19c9 9160 469e a245 2ff5ad8340fa [WATCH] Marvy J.s Blog: The Museum of Ice Cream Made My LifeCelebrity Stars Ice Cream Style

110ee57f 2481 4250 9698 c753137582fc [WATCH] Marvy J.s Blog: The Museum of Ice Cream Made My Life

f9e3b895 adb9 4dce 9f83 ead36ea316fa [WATCH] Marvy J.s Blog: The Museum of Ice Cream Made My LifeMe being extra as usual

9a1a6752 c520 45cb abab 451ca9c421ea [WATCH] Marvy J.s Blog: The Museum of Ice Cream Made My Lifefb1d6f8b 8319 4fd1 895e e7fc2e22c5f4 [WATCH] Marvy J.s Blog: The Museum of Ice Cream Made My Life

ace3bf30 f53c 45f3 a438 276678e72859 [WATCH] Marvy J.s Blog: The Museum of Ice Cream Made My Life57f3567b 9cb5 4330 8657 1e9021a6144b [WATCH] Marvy J.s Blog: The Museum of Ice Cream Made My LifeMe making bananas look high fashion

04e21825 6227 4192 afdc f1cc4a1c021b [WATCH] Marvy J.s Blog: The Museum of Ice Cream Made My Life@drew3v literally giving the museum LIFE

6a101ec0 0177 4bcd b3f1 050acabb64ab [WATCH] Marvy J.s Blog: The Museum of Ice Cream Made My LifeMy cousins and sister!

And the HUGE NEWS just announced… MOIC is extending it’s stay in Los Angeles until December!!! They were supposed to pack up and leave, but because it’s such a hit they’ve officially extended and tickets went on sale TODAY! Head to museumoficecream.com, check out the deets on their IG: @museumoficecream, and book your visit!

Keep on slayin,

Marvy J.

More from Marvy J. Slay
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
CARE Award
Listen Live Here

Listen Live