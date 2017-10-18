[WATCH] Star Wars Releases Title Of Upcoming Han Solo Movie

Hey #Twitterville we just wrapped production so here's a special message #StarWars pic.twitter.com/8QJqN5BGxr — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) October 17, 2017

Star Wars Director Ron Howard took over Twitter yesterday to announce the news that the Star Wars’ Han Solo spin-off will be titled Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The filmmaker unveiled the eagerly-awaited movie’s name in a video message on Twitter as he confirmed production on the film had wrapped. Along with the announcement, he also thanked an “incredibly talented” cast and crew for their hard work on the film which stars Alden Ehrenreich as Solo alongside Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

It is scheduled for release on May 25, 2018.