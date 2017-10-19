DRONES Are Now Delivering Burritos

I absolutely LOVE living in 2017.

Alphabet’s Project Wing announced Monday that it will start delivering burritos to hungry customers via drone.

Yes, you read that correctly, you can soon have heavenly Mexican delight slathered in Australian Jack cheese dropped right on your head — that is, if you happen to live in the outskirts of the Australian Capital Territory.

The company also grabbed headlines in 2016 with drones delivering burritos at Virginia Tech. Apparently, someone at the company has a thing for the densely packed food item with an undeniably high deliciousness-to-weight ratio.

