Margot Robbie Is The New Tonya Harding In Epic Biopic Teaser

You’ve never seen ice skater and cult icon Tonya Harding like this. And you surely have never seen actress Margot Robbie like this either.

In a teaser for the upcoming biopic on the U.S. Figure Skating Championship, Robbie explains what it takes to capture America’s heart.

Robbie stars as disgraced Olympic figure skater Harding, who became a household name after her ex-husband and bodyguard orchestrated a physical attack on her main competitor, Nancy Kerrigan. But unknown to many, Harding was also the victim of her ex’s violence.

This trailer gets a perfect score.