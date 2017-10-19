Shawn Mendes to Release ‘MTV Unplugged’ Album

By Jon Wiederhorn

Pop superstar Shawn Mendes will release the new album MTV Unplugged on November 3. The live album was recorded during an intimate set at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, where Mendes launched the reboot of MTV’s historic “Unplugged” series.

The album will feature stripped-down versions of hits including “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” “Mercy,” and “Stitches,” as well as a cover of Kings of Leon’s “Use Somebody” that segues into “Treat You Better.”

Check out “Don’t Be A Fool,” from the set, and the full tracklisting below.

1. There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back

2. Ruin

3. Stitches

4. Three Empty Words

5. Patience

6. Bad Reputation

7. Don’t Be A Fool

8. Roses

9. Mercy

10. Never Be Alone

11. Use Somebody/ Treat You Better