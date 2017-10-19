[WATCH] Eminem’s Delivers Inspirational Speech During Pistons Game

I’m not a Detroit Pistons fan, but Eminem hollering and introducing the Pistons in front of Detroit has me ready to run through a wall.

Who better to welcome the Detroit Pistons into their brand new Little Caesers Arena for their very first game of the season than the Detroit legend himself.

Holding the mic at the side of the court, Slim Shady pumped up the crowd as the Detroit Pistons players like Andre Drummond and Tobias Harris took the court.

“Welcoming back, for the first time in almost 40 years, to our city, to my city, to your city, make some noise for the Detroit Pistons. Let’s go!” Em shouted as the instrumental to his hit single “Lose Yourself” played in the background.

Was this the main reason behind the 102-90 victory for the Detroit Pistons?

Well, I’d be foolish to say otherwise.

