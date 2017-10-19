[WATCH] Michelle Williams Reveals Suicidal Thoughts

Singer Michelle Williams has revealed that she suffered from serious depression in her adolescence, most notably during the time she was in iconic girl group Destiny’s Child.

The 37-year-old singer discussed her longtime struggle with depression on Wednesday’s episode of The Talk after Demi Lovato addressed her own experience with the mood disorder in her YouTube documentary.

Williams was 19 when Destiny’s Child skyrocketed to fame with the album The Writing’s On the Wall. She said the group’s manager, Beyoncé’s dad, Mathew Knowles, didn’t understand her feelings amid the success.