Jake Gyllenhaal As a Dad in Calvin Klein Ad is Everything!

Hold on to your ovaries ladies, Jake Gyllenhaal is stepping out in a new Calvin Klein commercial to show off, not a sexy pair of underwear, but his sexy dad skills.

That doesn’t sound racy or exciting? Watch the commercial and THEN tell us that.

In the ad toting Calvin Klein’s Eternity fragrance, Gyllenhaal and model Liya Kebede play parents to 4-year old actress Leila. What this fictional family does outside of the 60 seconds they spend reciting poetry by E.E. Cummings to their make believe daughter is impossible to say. All we know is, even those of us in studio who have no familial ambitions would consider a lifestyle change for this version of Jake Gyllenhaal!