Selena Quintanilla Gets The Praise She Deserves With Hollywood Star

Filed Under: eva longoria, Hollywood Star, Hollywood Walk Of Fame, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Selena Quintanilla

Selena Quintanilla, or more notably known by her fans as the Queen of Tejano music, is receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

To say that the Mexican-American songstress was a cultural icon would be an understatement. Quintanilla achieved many milestones as an entertainer such as the 1994 Grammy award for Best Mexican/American Album Live!, which was the singer’s first Grammy.

Scheduled to attend the ceremony include Quintanilla’s sister Suzette, actress Eva Longoria, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Leron Gubler will emcee the nighttime dedication event at 6:30 p.m.

More from Energy Mornings
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
CARE Award
Listen Live Here

Listen Live