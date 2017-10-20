Selena Quintanilla Gets The Praise She Deserves With Hollywood Star

Selena Quintanilla, or more notably known by her fans as the Queen of Tejano music, is receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

To say that the Mexican-American songstress was a cultural icon would be an understatement. Quintanilla achieved many milestones as an entertainer such as the 1994 Grammy award for Best Mexican/American Album Live!, which was the singer’s first Grammy.

Scheduled to attend the ceremony include Quintanilla’s sister Suzette, actress Eva Longoria, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Leron Gubler will emcee the nighttime dedication event at 6:30 p.m.