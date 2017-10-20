WEEKEND GIVEAWAY // Halloween Weekend at Parq Nightclub!

ENERGY 103.7 is hooking you with tickets to spend Halloween weekend at Parq Nightclub! Listen in all weekend long for a chance to win this KILLER prize pack! When we tell you to call, be caller 20 at 888-388-1037 to win a pair of tickets to the Haunted Circus, Parq Day Club with DJ Laidback Luke, and The “IT” Party at Parq on Halloween featuring DJ Chuckie! More details at ParqSD.com.

Haunted Circus (www.parqhalloween.com)

Saturday, October 28th

Doors at 9pm

This event will consist of 4 rooms or music and 4 distinct experiences. The event will include two nightclubs as part of the 4 room experience, including Parq and Lair Nightclub. This haunted maze spanning both venues boasts 35,000 square fee with 10+ DJ’s. Costumes encouraged.

Parq Day Club with DJ Laidback Luke

Sunday, October 29th

Doors at 4pm

Parq Nightclub opens up at 4pm for a special Sunday Funday event in the Gaslamp. World renowned DJ Laidback Luke will take the staff for the first time at Parq as we party into the dusk. Costumes optional.

Halloween night: The “IT” Party at Parq featuring DJ Chuckie

Tuesday, October 31st

Doors at 10pm

This Halloween Parq transforms into an adult playground where your deepest fantasies become reality. Costumes encouraged.