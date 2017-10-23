85 San Diego Schools Scheduled to Close Due to Heat

With temperatures expected to reach 95 degrees and higher, San Diego Unified School District plans to close 85 schools for half day to deal with the heat, Monday, Oct. 23 and Tuesday, Oct. 24.
Parents who haven’t already, may receive notifications from schools that plan to close.
Parents can find the complete list of schools below, the closures are expected to affect students and parents Tuesday as well.
The “hot-weather policy” implemented by SDUSD allows for half-days to be scheduled at schools with limited air conditioning or cooling systems.
Alcott Elementary
Baker Elementary
Balboa Elementary
Barnard Asian Pacific Language Academy
Bay Park Elementary
Bird Rock Elementary
Birney Elementary
Cabrillo Elementary
Cadman Elementary
Carson Elementary
Challenger Middle
Chavez Elementary
Clairemont High
Clark Middle
Crown Point
Cubberley Elementary
Dana Middle
Dewey Elementary
Dewey CDC
Edison Elementary
Emerson/Bandini-Bandini
Emerson/Bandini-Emerson
Euclid Elementary
Field Elementary
Fletcher Elementary
Florence Elementary
Florence CDC
Hage Elementary
Hawthorne Elementary
Hawthorne CDC
Innovation Middle
Jefferson Elementary
John Muir K-12
Jones Elementary
Juarez Elementary
Kearny College Connections
Kearny Digital Media & Design
Kearny Engineering, Innovation & Design
Kearny Science, Connect & Technology
Kimbrough Elementary
La Jolla Elementary
La Jolla High
Lafayette Elementary
Linda Vista Elementary
Lindbergh Schweitzer Elementary
Logan K-8
Longfellow K-8
Los Altos CDC
Madison High
Marcy High
Marston Middle
McKinley Elementary
Memorial Prep Middle
Miller CDC
Mission Bay High
Montgomery Middle
Morse High
Muirlands Middle
New Dawn at Riley
Ocean Beach Elementary
Ocean Beach CDC
Pacific Beach Elementary
Pacific Beach Middle
Perkins K-8
Riley School
Roosevelt Middle
Ross Elementary
Ross CDC
Rowan Elementary
Rowan CDC
San Diego Business & Leadership
San Diego International Studies
San Diego SciTech
Sequoia Elementary
Sessions Elementary
Silver Gate Elementary
Sunset View Elementary
Taft Middle
Toler Elementary
Torrey Pines Elementary
Twain Main
Wangenheim Middle
Wegeforth Elementary
Whitman Elementary
Whittier
Wilson Middle