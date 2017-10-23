85 San Diego Schools Scheduled to Close Due to Heat

With temperatures expected to reach 95 degrees and higher, San Diego Unified School District plans to close 85 schools for half day to deal with the heat, Monday, Oct. 23 and Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Parents who haven’t already, may receive notifications from schools that plan to close.

Parents can find the complete list of schools below, the closures are expected to affect students and parents Tuesday as well.

The “hot-weather policy” implemented by SDUSD allows for half-days to be scheduled at schools with limited air conditioning or cooling systems.

Alcott Elementary

Baker Elementary

Balboa Elementary

Barnard Asian Pacific Language Academy

Bay Park Elementary

Bird Rock Elementary

Birney Elementary

Cabrillo Elementary

Cadman Elementary

Carson Elementary

Challenger Middle

Chavez Elementary

Clairemont High

Clark Middle

Crown Point

Cubberley Elementary

Dana Middle

Dewey Elementary

Dewey CDC

Edison Elementary

Emerson/Bandini-Bandini

Emerson/Bandini-Emerson

Euclid Elementary

Field Elementary

Fletcher Elementary

Florence Elementary

Florence CDC

Hage Elementary

Hawthorne Elementary

Hawthorne CDC

Innovation Middle

Jefferson Elementary

John Muir K-12

Jones Elementary

Juarez Elementary

Kearny College Connections

Kearny Digital Media & Design

Kearny Engineering, Innovation & Design

Kearny Science, Connect & Technology

Kimbrough Elementary

La Jolla Elementary

La Jolla High

Lafayette Elementary

Linda Vista Elementary

Lindbergh Schweitzer Elementary

Logan K-8

Longfellow K-8

Los Altos CDC

Madison High

Marcy High

Marston Middle

McKinley Elementary

Memorial Prep Middle

Miller CDC

Mission Bay High

Montgomery Middle

Morse High

Muirlands Middle

New Dawn at Riley

Ocean Beach Elementary

Ocean Beach CDC

Pacific Beach Elementary

Pacific Beach Middle

Perkins K-8

Riley School

Roosevelt Middle

Ross Elementary

Ross CDC

Rowan Elementary

Rowan CDC

San Diego Business & Leadership

San Diego International Studies

San Diego SciTech

Sequoia Elementary

Sessions Elementary

Silver Gate Elementary

Sunset View Elementary

Taft Middle

Toler Elementary

Torrey Pines Elementary

Twain Main

Wangenheim Middle

Wegeforth Elementary

Whitman Elementary

Whittier

Wilson Middle