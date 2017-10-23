9 States Will Now Ask For Passport Even Flying In The U.S

Come January 22, 2018, residents of nine states will need a passport to board any flight, domestic or international, according to new TSA guidelines.

The nine states are Kentucky, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Washington. Each of these states does not currently issue a state ID that lives up to federal ID minimum security requirements, according to the REAL ID Act of 2005. Meaning that these states have about three months to make changes to their state IDs or drivers licenses so that they meet federal government standards. Otherwise, you’ll need to apply for or renew a passport or at the very least, look for yours, wherever you stashed it after the last trip before passing TSA and getting on a commercial airplane to another U.S. city, crazy right ?