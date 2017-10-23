Lady Gaga Performs for Five Former Presidents at Hurricane Relief Event

By Hayden Wright

Lady Gaga surprised the crowd at Texas A&M University’s Deep From the Heart: One America Appeal benefit for hurricane relief. The evening featured the five former living presidents: Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, and Gaga treated the crowd to live renditions of “You and I” and “The Edge of Glory.”

Related: Lady Gaga Shares Health Update: ‘Tough Girl on the Mend’

Before singing her Joanne track “Million Reasons,” Gaga said: “It’s about pain, and sometimes life gives us a million reasons to want to give up, but we stick around.”

The singer also made an appeal for mental health care. Her $1 million donation to hurricane relief will specifically provide emotional support to survivors of the recent natural disasters.

“We must also recover mentally, as well as physically,” she said. “We need to help these survivors recover from the trauma of losing their homes, losing their lives, watching everything get washed away … The response to these disasters must encompass the survivors’ mental and emotional needs, as well as their physical well-being.”

After the show, Gaga shared a photo of herself with all five presidents. In the snap, she appears perched between the Bushes.

It was an honor to be invited by these five living Presidents to perform and speak at this historic event where we put our differences aside, and put humanity first in the face of catastrophe. #OneAmericaAppeal A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Oct 21, 2017 at 7:38pm PDT

Complete footage of the event can be streamed here: