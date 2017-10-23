List of Vegetables Being Recalled for Listeria

More than 20 vegetable products are under nationwide recall after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency detected listeria in randomly tested Mann Packaging items.

The recall affects brands from Walmart, Aldi and Trader Joe’s.

Affected brands are included in the list below.

Walmart store brand : Broccoli Florets, Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, Broccoli Slaw, Stir Fry Medley, Cauliflower Florets, Cauliflower, Super Blend and Vegetable Medley.

store brand Little Salad Bar Broccoli Florets and Broccoli Slaw. Safeway and Albertson ’s store brands: Signature Farms, Meat & Cheese Tray, Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, Broccoli Slaw, Broccoli Stir Fry, Broccoli Florets, Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip, Vegetable Medley and Veggie & Hummus Tray.

Many of the products have a best by date of Oct. 11 through Oct. 20.

Questions regarding the contaminated food can be brought to Mann Packing, 24 hours a day at 888-470-2681.

For a comprehensive list of the UPC codes for the food, check here.