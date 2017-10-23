Taste of Grossmont at Grossmont Center, Sat. 11/4!

Join ENERGY 103.7 at Grossmont Center for a free food tasting event, Taste of Grossmont, on Saturday, November 4th from 2PM to 5PM. Enjoy a bite to eat at over 20 restaurants, eateries and food court favorites (while supplies last). Try out Casa de Pico, Submarina, Momentos, Hooleys, Rubios and more. Plus, pick up whatever you need at over 100 stores. Grab your family to make an afternoon out of it and sample signature selections for free. Plus, fill out your tasting card for a chance to win great prizes! Come early and bring your appetite! Then, stick around for our free Good Wood Game night from 5PM to 8PM where you could win big playing cornhole. Check out GrossmontCenter.com for more details.