[WATCH] Camila Cabello Finally Teases ‘Havana’ Music Video

Camila Cabello has been DOMINATING it as a solo artist and that is largely due to her most recent single “Havana,” which has taken over our speakers over the past couple of weeks.

The only thing missing from this sexy single was a sexy music video to go alongside it and it appears that we are getting our wish as Ms. Cabello shared a teaser of this much-anticipated video.

One watch and it immediately becomes clear that the former Fifth Harmony star is gearing up to serve a cinematic experience.

Directed by Dave Meyers, the official visual arrives tomorrow (October 24th).