[WATCH] Harry Styles Gets Groped By Crazy Fans During Concert

One fan certainly had their hands full at Saturday’s We Can Survive Concert as Harry Styles was aggressively groped on stage by an overzealous fan.
In a video posted to Twitter, Styles approaches the edge of the stage while performing his song, “Kiwi,” and as he dances up front, several hands grab at his chest and crotch areas, causing him to quickly back up and continue the song.
Fans took to Twitter not long after, getting the hashtag #RespectHarry trending, and letting other fans know that it is not OK to grab at him the way that was shown in the video.
So far, Styles has not commented on the incident but we credit him for handling the situation with grace and finishing his appearance like a professional.