[WATCH] Nude Taylor Swift Takes Over ‘Ready For It’ Music Video

Filed Under: Ghost in the Shell, Instagram, naked, nude, Ready For It, Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift sent fans into shock when she dropped the dramatic teaser for her upcoming “Ready For It” music video on her Instagram and it’s all because she looks very naked in it.

The official music video is set to arrive this Thursday, Oct. 26, and from the looks of it, it’s going to be one of Taylor’s most intense projects yet. It seems to have a sci-fi theme, with Tay being “reborn” as some sort of glowing superhuman wearing a Ghost in the Shell-inspired bodysuit.

Now the question remains, Are you ready for it?

More from Energy Mornings
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
CARE Award
Listen Live Here

Listen Live