Blake Lively Gets Sweet Revenge On Husband, Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are the greatest couple to ever exist and it isn’t even up for debate at this point.

Ryan turned 41 on Monday and his wife took to Instagram to hilariously celebrate the occasion. “Happy Birthday, baby,” Lively wrote alongside a pic of Ryan Gosling and a cropped out Reynolds at the Critics’ Choice Awards in 2016.

This is of course payback for when Ryan Reynolds tweeted out a birthday tweet to Blake with a picture of the lovely couple with her being cropped out.

Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. pic.twitter.com/7vulMXqOdp — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 26, 2017

I’m just so happy these two found each other.