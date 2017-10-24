Blake Lively Gets Sweet Revenge On Husband, Ryan Reynolds

Filed Under: Birthday tweet, blake lively, ryan gosling, ryan reynolds, twitter

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are the greatest couple to ever exist and it isn’t even up for debate at this point.

Ryan turned 41 on Monday and his wife took to Instagram to hilariously celebrate the occasion. “Happy Birthday, baby,” Lively wrote alongside a pic of Ryan Gosling and a cropped out Reynolds at the Critics’ Choice Awards in 2016.

This is of course payback for when Ryan Reynolds tweeted out a birthday tweet to Blake with a picture of the lovely couple with her being cropped out.

I’m just so happy these two found each other.

More from Energy Mornings
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
CARE Award
Listen Live Here

Listen Live