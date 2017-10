On Thursday, Nov 2, from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. all Southern California Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants will donate 50 percent of all fundraiser sales to local Habitat for Humanity affiliates that bring people together to build homes for low-income families and individuals.

All you have to do to take part is mention the foodie fundraiser at the cash register before payment!

Good deeds and delicious burritos! Yummmm….