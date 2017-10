Experience the next chapter of the Phantom: The Mask Comes Off at Omnia San Diego! Listen in all this week for your chance to win tickets to Halloween Weekend at Omnia! When we tell you to call, be caller 20 at 888-388-1037 to win!

Thursday, October 26th: Ghastly

Friday, October 27th: PARTY FAVOR

Saturday, October 28th: VICE

Tuesday, October 31st: JAUZ

Tickets & VIP Reservations at OmniaNightclub.com.