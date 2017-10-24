Homecoming Queen Kicks Game-Winning Field Goal

Story of the night: Pearland Dawson beats Pearland 38-35 on Homecoming Queen @Ccj_09 (Claire Jeffress) 30-yard FG Game Winner !! WoW pic.twitter.com/Otw6GDPMQY — Ric Renner (@RicRenFSSW) October 21, 2017

If you thought Wonder Woman was just a comic book then you seriously need to check out my girl, Claire Jeffress from Dawson High School in Texas, who has shown the world that she can do absolutely anything.

Winning Homecoming Queen is something little girls dream about their entire childhood, so when Claire earned the honor of becoming Homecoming Queen, it seemed as if Claire was finally living out her dreams. It wasn’t until the very next week that Claire showed the world her immense amount of #GirlPower.

AWESOME! Homecoming queen & senior kicker Claire Jeffress drills a game-winning 30-yard field goal for Dawson (TX). (via @DawsonHighSchl) pic.twitter.com/POpBZVfg9V — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 21, 2017

Claire is also a member of the Dawson High School Football team as their starting kicker and with game on the line, the Homecoming Queen kicked the GAME-WINNING field goal 30-yard field goal with 1:08 left to provide the Dawson Eagles with a 38-35 win over rival Pearland. (She also was 5-5 on her PATs)

This isn’t just any ordinary high school football game-winning kick. This is Texas. Where football is king. Where even specialty schools with student bodies of 90 are fielding state championship worthy football teams. It’s no easy feat to suit up for a team down there and this girl is a football legend in the state. This is truly a “Get You A Woman Who Can Do Both” situation.

I said it once and i’ll say it again…

#GirlPower