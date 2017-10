#Chocoladillas… Taco Bell quesadillas filled with Kit Kat or Twix pieces are being tested in select markets RIGHT NOW! You into it, or hard pass??? A post shared by Fresh 102.7 NYC (@fresh1027ny) on Oct 24, 2017 at 12:22pm PDT

Taco Bell and Kit Kat have come together to create a truly questionable food item- the Chocoladilla.

The concoction appears to be a quesadilla stuffed with crushed Kit Kat bars. It’s being test driven in Wisconsin, a state where Hispanic/Latinos make up about 5 percent of the population, so it might take the Wisconsinites a little while to catch on to what “ladilla” means in Spanish. Ahem… It’s a term for crabs… not so appetizing.

Chocoladilla in Spanish means chocolate pubic louse. — Inkling Mario (@quagmario) October 19, 2017

no quedó con el mejor nombre en español#Chocoladilla https://t.co/93OD7pGf81 — Ignacio Garcia (@Ignacio) October 22, 2017

Chocoladilla is priced at $1! Cheers!