My sister asked me to shoot her engagement pics so I hid Pennywise the Clown in every photo. Countdown until she notices. pic.twitter.com/Z7QZPsq2ym — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) October 22, 2017

Not content with just scaring kids and giving everyone nightmares, Pennywise seems to have found himself a 2017 side gig.

Jesse McLaren was asked by his sister to take her engagement photos and since he is a damn wizard at Photoshop, he decided to take it upon himself and add the creepy-ass clown to every single picture.

Every. Single. One.

The sister was a good sport about the prank, so much so that she just might keep them as her official pictures.