Go ahead and dab on em’, Blue Ivy!

The five-year-old has the natural genetics from her mom’s fierce dancing skills and her dad’s mad swag, and went OFF with her killer attitude on the dance floor at cousin Julez Smith‘s 13th birthday party over the weekend.

While all the older boys had some fly moves themselves, it was Blue Ivy who stole the show, first waving her arms back and forth before rolling into a series of dabs to Big Sean’s “Bounce Back.”

This girl truly was born to shine.