Marvy J. officially bids farewell to something he’s bonded with for about a year and a half…… his off-colored ponytail. And in true Marvy J. fashion—- it’s extra.

“Now I know why those girls on America’s Next Top Model have breakdowns when they have makeovers and they cut all their hair off, it’s tragic”, Marvy J. said after his experience.

Marvy J., we’re here for you during this drastic life change.