3 Year-Old Girl Has Party Of The Year Using Target As Her Theme

There’s now officially a new front-runner for Parent Of The Year as Emily hooked her daughter up with a one-of-a-kind birthday party.

As Emily was in the beginning stages of planning this birthday party for her 3 year-old girl Charlie, she simply asked her what she wanted the theme of the party to be and she quickly responded by saying “Target.”

Just like all of us, Emily was shocked at her little girl’s answer but as every great mother does, she pulled off the seemingly-impossible for her child.

Not only did Emily make her daughter a Target cake, but she also set up an entire Target Café, which included the Target staples: popcorn, Pizza Hut, and hot dogs on a roller.

First off, shout out to Lil Charlie for being way ahead of the game in party ideas and of course, a MAJOR shout out to Emily, who showed us once again why Moms are truly the greatest.