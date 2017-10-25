8 Dogs Who Are Slaying Halloween

When it comes to Halloween, or any holiday really, there’s nothing we love more than making man’s best friend as festively, uncomfortable as possible.

Now, there are plenty of ways to go about this, just as with humans, you can go the store-bought route or get craftily creative in your transformation.

We prefer our doggie Halloween Costumes to be decadent and original, so that’s the criteria we went by when compiling this list.

1. Scorpion Dog

We don’t think there’s any denying that this dog in a scorpion costume is the stuff of nightmares. Can you imagine this guy greeting trick or treaters at your door? The number of later-life therapy sessions you would initiate is astounding.

2. Beanie Baby Dog

This is just too creative, too clever, too convenient to NOT make the cut.

3. Doggy Pawton

Day 6: Doggy Pawton 🎸🎶 "Workin' Canine to Five" 🎶

We can’t stop laughing long enough to write a caption for this post. If you stuff your dog’s bra and then cover it in sequins, you win.

4. King Tut Dog

Sparkling #kingtut

Look at that beadwork and she wears it so regal. This pom deserves to ride the golden chariot.

5. Butchered Dog

This costume honestly scares and disturbs us, and isn’t that the whole point of Halloween.

6. Drake Dog

@drizzyelfrenchie is #GoingUpOnATuesday in honor of @champagnepapi & his 31st Birthday!

This dog is Drake. Mic drop.

7. Barbie Dog

This dog gets a 10 for use of props! AND she’s not just any Barbie, she’s Cougar Barbie, with men stuffed in her trunk.

8. Pony Puppy

#halloweenpets #petcostume #halloweenpetcostume #halloweenpup #halloweendogcostume A post shared by Misslollyjolly (@misslollyjolly) on Oct 18, 2017 at 3:27am PDT

The execution here is just astounding, I mean, what a transformation! This kid looks like he’s ready to gallup into the sunset!