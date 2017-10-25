8 Dogs Who Are Slaying Halloween

When it comes to Halloween, or any holiday really, there’s nothing we love more than making man’s best friend as festively, uncomfortable as possible.
Now, there are plenty of ways to go about this, just as with humans, you can go the store-bought route or get craftily creative in your transformation.
We prefer our doggie Halloween Costumes to be decadent and original, so that’s the criteria we went by when compiling this list.
1. Scorpion Dog
Getting ready for Halloween? Do you have a pretty unique costume for your dog? Post with #xolopatashalloween for a chance to be showcased here! Found this clever costume at www.planetaazul.com from 2014. . *disclaimer* We only promote the dressing up of dogs who are already comfortable wearing clothing. If a costume makes your dog uncomfortable, he should wear it. . #dogcostumes #doghalloweencostume #doghalloween #bestcostume #costumecontest #whoworeitbetter #pets #dogs #bostonterrier
We don’t think there’s any denying that this dog in a scorpion costume is the stuff of nightmares. Can you imagine this guy greeting trick or treaters at your door? The number of later-life therapy sessions you would initiate is astounding.
2. Beanie Baby Dog
This is just too creative, too clever, too convenient to NOT make the cut.
3. Doggy Pawton
We can’t stop laughing long enough to write a caption for this post. If you stuff your dog’s bra and then cover it in sequins, you win.
4. King Tut Dog
Look at that beadwork and she wears it so regal. This pom deserves to ride the golden chariot.
5. Butchered Dog
How I feel at the end of a work week 💀🔪 #spookymotherhusker #deadaf #happyfriyay . – ❗️FYI❗️We are on the look out for an artist to create a creepy (possibly cartoon) piece of work of me as a zombie to put on some merchandise 🤔 . – – #thisishalloween17 US entry | 🎃 This is my entry to #skyeshalloweenpawty hosted by @skyethesiberian | 👻 This is my entry to the #chesthalloweengiveaway hosted by @husky_dingo @lunatheunidog @maska_the_husky US entry | 🕷 #naturaldogcostumecontest | 💀 #BRCsspooktaculargiveaway
This costume honestly scares and disturbs us, and isn’t that the whole point of Halloween.
6. Drake Dog
This dog is Drake. Mic drop.
7. Barbie Dog
This dog gets a 10 for use of props! AND she’s not just any Barbie, she’s Cougar Barbie, with men stuffed in her trunk.
8. Pony Puppy
The execution here is just astounding, I mean, what a transformation! This kid looks like he’s ready to gallup into the sunset!