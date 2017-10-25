Amazon’s New Service Lets Couriers Unlock Your Front Door

I don’t even know where to begin with this one.

Amazon is back at it again with another huge step forward regarding their delivery service by adding a brand new service that lets couriers straight up UNLOCK YOUR FRONT DOOR.

The service is called Amazon Key, and it relies on a Amazon’s new Cloud Cam and compatible smart lock. The camera is the hub, connected to the internet via your home Wi-Fi. The camera talks to the lock over Zigbee, a wireless protocol utilized by many smart home devices.

On one hand, Amazon continues to impress us all with their progressive mindset, but I just can’t help but wonder if this is just one step too far

