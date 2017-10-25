Nicki Minaj Says ‘Monster’ Almost Didn’t Make the Cut

By Hayden Wright
“Monster” is a highlight of My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, Kanye West’s 2010 magnum opus—in no small part because Nicki Minaj delivers an epic, career-changing verse. Nicki was feeling wistful on Instagram as the song (which also features JAY-Z) turns 7 years old so she explained to fans that Yeezy almost dropped the song from the album, until she talked sense into him.
Related: Nicki Minaj on Her Fight for Respect as a Female Rapper
“Kanye called me to tell me Jay put a verse on this song & that he was still deciding if he would put it on his album,” she wrote. “Haha. It was like an hour long call where I tried to convince him to let the song stay on his album. He felt this verse would end up being the talk of the album. I said: YOU’RE KANYE WEST!!!!”
Nicki also thanked Kanye for the platform and creative direction.
“Kanye, thank you for being the genius you are,” she said. “You always put others first. I fought u every step of the way but it worked out. (He wanted me to add more of that growling monster voice and I felt it was overkill.) He wouldn’t give in. In the end, maybe he was right. Ha!”
Read Nicki’s reflections here:
7 year anniversary of #Monster Kanye called me to tell me Jay put a verse on this song & that he was still deciding if he would put it on his album. Haha. It was like an hour long call where I tried to convince him to let the song stay on his album. He felt this verse would end up being the talk of the album. I said: YOU’RE KANYE WEST!!!! 💞 I became the first female rapper to perform @ Yankee Stadium on the JAY/Eminem stadium tour. When I saw him, Jay said: “when u got so nice”? I said: “I been nice”! Ha! Kanye, thank you for being the genius you are. You always put others first. I fought u every step of the way but it worked out. (He wanted me to add more of that growling monster voice and I felt it was over kill.) He wouldn’t give in. In the end, maybe he was right. Ha! - this song featured Barbie and Roman. Chyna was my stunt double in the video. (Due to her ASSets). Amber had spoken highly of me to Ye n pushed for him to meet with me. The rest is history. Ye, Jay, Em...All 3 of them helped me in some way. Love