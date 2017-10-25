Top 5 Things To Do With Pumpkin Guts

There’s nothing like jack-o’-lantern carving during Halloween time. It’s border-line magical. But there is certainly nothing magical about the abundance amount of pumpkin guts that remains….Or is there?

Luckily, Mashable.com has came up in the clutch to put together an extremely useful list to solve our pumpkin guts quandary.

1. Make pumpkin juice and pretend you’re in Harry Potter.

В дождливый день нужно больше ярких красок! Let's drink #pumpkin !!! 🎃🎃🎃 #pumpkinfresh #pumpkinjuice A post shared by Мария. Букетный фанатик (@mashasav4enko) on Oct 9, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

Pumpkin Juice is actually very easy to make. Per The Kitchn, simply pour boiling water over your guts, mash the result, then strain. For something that’s actually drinkable (no offense, pumpkin juice), add the juice of an apple, a bit of lemon juice, and ice.

2. Toast the Pumpkin seeds

Do you have a special recipe for pumpkin seeds? We'd love to see them! Be sure to tag it with #myallrecipes because we're sharing our favorites. 🎃 A post shared by Allrecipes (@allrecipes) on Oct 9, 2017 at 8:41am PDT

This is certainly the tastiest option because toasted pumpkin seeds are flat-out tasty. Enough said.

3. Make a pumpkin guts face mask

First, separate out the seeds, then add honey or olive oil to your pumpkin mash for a DIY face mask full of vitamins A and C. Then, blend until the mixture is paste-like.

4. Try a new pumpkin recipe

You have all this pumpkin here anyway; why not try something new? It could end up a new fall favorite.

5. Throw the pumpkin guts at stuff

So I’ve saved the best for last because this is the greatest pumpkin guts idea EVER. i have personally done this idea and it is one of the greatest times of my life. I strongly encourage this to be the only option you consider when dealing with your pumpkin guts.