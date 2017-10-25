Top 5 Things To Do With Pumpkin Guts

There’s nothing like jack-o’-lantern carving during Halloween time. It’s border-line magical. But there is certainly nothing magical about the abundance amount of pumpkin guts that remains….Or is there?
Luckily, Mashable.com has came up in the clutch to put together an extremely useful list to solve our pumpkin guts quandary.
1. Make pumpkin juice and pretend you’re in Harry Potter.
Pumpkin Juice is actually very easy to make. Per The Kitchn, simply pour boiling water over your guts, mash the result, then strain. For something that’s actually drinkable (no offense, pumpkin juice), add the juice of an apple, a bit of lemon juice, and ice.
2. Toast the Pumpkin seeds
This is certainly the tastiest option because toasted pumpkin seeds are flat-out tasty. Enough said.
3. Make a pumpkin guts face mask
Awesome, easy pumpkin face mask. You will be tempted to lick this one off- seriously. It wouldn't hurt you! No judgement. #pumpkinfacemask #organic #rawhoney #youngliving #essentialoils #bestontheplanet #antiinflammatory #cleansing #nontoxic #easybeauty #facemask #itsfallyall #yum #smootherskin #tightens
First, separate out the seeds, then add honey or olive oil to your pumpkin mash for a DIY face mask full of vitamins A and C. Then, blend until the mixture is paste-like.
4. Try a new pumpkin recipe
Alright, alright! Pumpkin 🎃 season is here to stay at the Stevens Le household because well… it should. I'm adding pumpkin to my morning beverages, breakfast, dessert & all of the creamy soups and stews. I know I've got this Easy Vegan Pumpkin Soup ✌️ on the menu again for next week because 1) it's really quick and easy to whip up, 2) it keeps well for leftovers and 3) it's filled with all of the nutrients and deliciousness! 💃💃 Top it off with some tangy pomegranate seeds, pumpkin seeds and fresh cilantro. Bam! I've got the recipe link for you in my profile: https://themovementmenu.com/recipes/easy-vegan-pumpkin-soup/ . . . . . #whole30recipes #whole30homies #paleodiet #paleorecipes #paleo #primal #clean #cleaneating #inspiration #foodphotography #fitlife #healthy #wellness #realfood #healthyfood #jerf #glutenfree #sugarfree #cooking #pumpkin #pumpkinsoup #cleaneating #foodphotographer @thefeedfeed #foodblogeats #foodblogfeed #gloobyfood #heresmyfood #vegansofig #veganfoodlovers #vegan
You have all this pumpkin here anyway; why not try something new? It could end up a new fall favorite.
5. Throw the pumpkin guts at stuff
So I’ve saved the best for last because this is the greatest pumpkin guts idea EVER. i have personally done this idea and it is one of the greatest times of my life. I strongly encourage this to be the only option you consider when dealing with your pumpkin guts.