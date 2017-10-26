Alexia gets crafty for Halloween

I have always wanted to be the Corpse Bride from the Tim Burton movie for Halloween for like ever it seems, but I always said I would only do it under one condition, that I do it right!

My bestie Christy Martinez who is a professional makeup artist did a makeup tutorial for me 🙂

I ordered a flower crown of etsy from https://www.etsy.com/shop/SpellboundCrowns

I purchased a wedding dress off of OfferUp which I will be painting and cutting up to look spooky.



I ordered a blue wig on amazon

Then I decided to hit Michael’s to make a legit spooky bouquet. It was so easy!

Spooky Bouquet Supplies:

Flowers from Michaels

Floral Tape from Michaels

Butterflies from Michaels

Skull template from http://www.Michaels.com

Spiders from the 99 Cent Store

Hot Glue Gun

and a random skull I had.

Instructions:

Step 1: Gather flowers together

Step 2: Place the butterflies in the bouquet

Step 3: Tape them together with the floral tape

Step 4: Glue skulls on the butterflies

Step 5: Glue spiders on the flowers

Step 6: Glue the skull in the bouquet.

And bam! You have a Spooky Bouquet for Halloween!

I will post a pic of my costume once its all finished 🙂

Happy Halloween!