Alexia gets crafty for Halloween

I have always wanted to be the Corpse Bride from the Tim Burton movie for Halloween for like ever it seems, but I always said I would only do it under one condition, that I do it right!
My bestie Christy Martinez who is a professional makeup artist did a makeup tutorial for me 🙂
Oh Em Gee• 😩 that moment when you lost a whole part of your footage! 😱😩 well the parts that missing is basically my contouring of the face. Geez so upsetting but it's ok I still created a fun little tut 🎃👰🏻• CORPSE Bride 👰🏻🎃• Who's ready for Halloween 2017? Video will be up soon! My Bestie requested this look and so happy I did it! @thesexylexy #HalloWIN #contest @Influenster Influensters its to unlock your badge too 🙌🏼👌🏽 Products used: @bennyemakeup Magic Cake water based paint in •Tahitian Blue • Cloud White •Magenta @morphebrushes 35B palette for all of my shadows and contouring @lillylashes for the top and @niukolashes in Chloe on the bottom @anastasiabeverlyhills Liquid lipstick in "Craft" @makeupforeverofficial Flash Palette @sigmabeauty Felicity Loose shimmer on top of @anastasiabeverlyhills single shadow Gemstone on the lid @anastasiabeverlyhills @norvina Aurora Glow kit for highlighting Wig from @amazon #bennye #halloweenmakeup #halloween #halloweencostume #corpsebride #hudabeauty #vegas_nay #liveglam #anastasiabeverlyhills #morphe #morphegirl #morphebabe #morphebrushes #norvina #lillyghalichi #lillylashes @lillyghalichi #makeupforever #brian_champagne @brian_champagne #popsugar @popsugarbeauty
I ordered a flower crown of etsy from https://www.etsy.com/shop/SpellboundCrowns
I purchased a wedding dress off of OfferUp which I will be painting and cutting up to look spooky.
I ordered a blue wig on amazon
Then I decided to hit Michael’s to make a legit spooky bouquet. It was so easy!
Spooky Bouquet Supplies:
Flowers from Michaels
Floral Tape from Michaels
Butterflies from Michaels
Skull template from http://www.Michaels.com
Spiders from the 99 Cent Store
Hot Glue Gun
and a random skull I had.
Instructions:
Step 1: Gather flowers together
Step 2: Place the butterflies in the bouquet
Step 3: Tape them together with the floral tape
Step 4: Glue skulls on the butterflies
Step 5: Glue spiders on the flowers
Step 6: Glue the skull in the bouquet.
And bam! You have a Spooky Bouquet for Halloween!
I will post a pic of my costume once its all finished 🙂
Happy Halloween!