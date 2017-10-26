Ellen DeGeneres Getting Attacked After Joke About Katy Perry’s Boobs

People don’t think Ellen DeGeneres is too funny right about now.

As Ellen usually does, she decided to take a comedic approach to wishing her dear friend, Katy Perry, a happy birthday by tweeting out a picture of her staring at Katy’s notorious big breasts and captioning it “Happy birthday, @KatyPerry! It’s time to bring out the big balloons!”

While DeGeneres likely isn’t the first person to be transfixed by Perry’s breasts, the tweet came under fire from some critics who seemed to believe that it constituted a double standard.

You’re playing a dangerous game, Ellen.

