Girl’s Dream Come True: Rejection Hotline

Are you sick and tired of that creepy dude at the bar who just refuses to give up on his quest to get your number?

Worry no more as a new service has been created to help ladies (or guys) keep these men out of your life by making them THINK they are getting what they want.

The service is called The Mary Sue Hotline and it was designed for people who are tired of evading the advances of dudes who just won’t quit when it comes to getting the digits. (Also, if you aren’t familiar with The Mary Sue, amend that ASAP. It’s a feminist site focused on all things geekdom, celebrating inclusivity in pop culture genres that tend to be homogenous and male-dominated.)

Here’s the TMS Rejection Hotline number, to keep handy in case of a creepo emergency: (646) 926-6614.

When someone calls the number, they’ll hear a message that says:

“Oh hello there. If you’re hearing this message, you’ve made a woman feel unsafe and/or disrespected. Please learn to take no for an answer and respect women’s emotional and physical autonomy. K THANKKS.”

You’re welcome.