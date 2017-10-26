Kim Kardashian Shares #TBT Halloween Pic of Kanye West as Batman

Filed Under: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian
Photo: Larry Busacca / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Halloween is right around the corner, and even celebrities are getting into the spirit.

Related: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Expand Kids Clothing Line 

Kim Kardashian has joined in on the spooky fun, sharing “throwback Thursday” pics from Halloween 2012, featuring her husband as Batman. Karsdashian is appropriately dressed as Catwoman.

See the comical image below.

More From ENERGY 103.7

Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
CARE Award
Listen Live Here

Listen Live