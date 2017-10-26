Selena Gomez To Perform for First Time Since Her Kidney Transplant At AMA

There’s nothing quite like a comeback story and a Selena Gomez comeback story is something that we all have wanted since undergoing surgery for a kidney transplant.

Thankfully, that’s exactly what we are getting as the 25-year-old sensation is set to perform her brand new single “Wolves” at the 2017 American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 19.

Gomez revealed in September that she was going to need to take a step as a result to recover from a kidney transplant and has been out of service ever since and rightfully so.

Selena is to stranger to this upscale award show, having won the award for favorite female artist – pop/rock in 2016, as well as providing show-stopping performances of her honest track “Same Old Love” in 2015 and her emotional song “The Heart Wants What It Wants” in 2014.