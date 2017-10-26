[WATCH] Ellen DeGeneres Is RUTHLESS In Scaring Sam Smith

Ellen DeGeneres had a little bit of Halloween fun at the expense of Sam Smith during his time on The Ellen Show on Tuesday, scaring him twice in less than a minute.

After the “Stay with Me” crooner revealed to DeGeneres that he sometimes talks to the ghosts, a staff member on the show crept up behind Smith and practically made him fall off his chair.

After Smith regained is composure, he admitted he’d anticipated DeGeneres might prank him during the show. Just then, another person jumped out to scare him, proving that Ellen is straight up RUTHLESS.