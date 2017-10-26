[WATCH] Ellen DeGeneres Is RUTHLESS In Scaring Sam Smith

Filed Under: Ellen, ellen degeneres, halloween, sam smith

Ellen DeGeneres had a little bit of Halloween fun at the expense of Sam Smith during his time on The Ellen Show on Tuesday, scaring him twice in less than a minute.

After the “Stay with Me” crooner revealed to DeGeneres that he sometimes talks to the ghosts, a staff member on the show crept up behind Smith and practically made him fall off his chair.

After Smith regained is composure, he admitted he’d anticipated DeGeneres might prank him during the show. Just then, another person jumped out to scare him, proving that Ellen is straight up RUTHLESS.

More from Energy Mornings
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
CARE Award
Listen Live Here

Listen Live