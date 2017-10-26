[WATCH] Halle Berry Destroys James Corden In Rap Battle

Just when you almost forget the angelic way Halle Berry lives each and every day, she makes an appearance on The Late, Late Show With James Corden and once again sweeps me off my feet with bars after bars in a classic rap battle for “Drop The Mic.”

The two faced off in the “Drop the Mic” premiere this week and nothing was off limits, including Corden’s infamous photo with former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, as well as Berry’s failed marriages.

The audacity of the rhymes that were being thrown back and forth at one another were jaw-dropping to say the least and I loved EVERY second of it.

God bless you, Halle Berry with your ageless beauty and your incredible bars.