What Is The True Age Limit For Trick-Or-Treating?

Let’s be real here, there’s nothing quite like taking your pillow out of your pillowcase, grouping up with your closest friends in their badass costumes, and taking the neighborhood by storm.

But here’s the thing, one of the most unfortunate side effects that comes with growing into an adult is the fact that society no longer deems it acceptable to go door to door, asking your fellow neighbors for free candy.

So the question remains, when are you too old to trick-or-treat?

Well, that question has been answered by our neighbors up in the town of Bathurst, Canada, where a town ordinance (a bylaw) prohibiting people over the age 16 from trick-or-treating, is in effect, The Canadian Press agency reports.

Anyone caught on the wrong side of this ridiculous mandate faces a fine up to $200.

What’s interesting is this is actually a loosening of an ordinance that was already in place, which banned trick or treating by anyone over the age of 14, and enforced a 7 p.m. curfew on the door-to-door festivities.

It’s like, This is absolutely ridiculous.

Enough said.